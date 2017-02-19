A's players latest to get word on ballpark site progress
Dave Kaval had a new audience Sunday when he talked about his vision for a new Oakland A's ballpark - A's players themselves. The club president sat in on the annual first meeting of the spring before the club's first full workout Sunday.
