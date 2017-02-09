A's keeping steady approach
Early projections that traditionally accompany the advent of Spring Training do not reveal favorable results for the 2017 A's, though this can hardly be surprising. After just 69 wins for their second consecutive last-place finish in the American League West last season, the A's might have trouble making a large step forward after an offseason that saw them only slightly improve their roster through short-term moves.
