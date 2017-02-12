A's help little leaguers with shirts, caps
More than 5,000 players of youth baseball and youth softball received Oakland A's shirts and baseball caps Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum, A's officials said. The donations were made possible by the Oakland A's Community Fund, Black Bear Diner and a posthumous gift from longtime A's season ticketholder Elizabeth Ruchenski, according to A's officials.
