A's Graveman soaking in knowledge
A's camp has been open less than two weeks, and Kendall Graveman is already playing with pinpoint command, his manager labeling him "quite the perfectionist" after watching the right-hander throw a bullpen session recently. "It's a testament to how hard he's working," manager Bob Melvin said.
