A's first Cactus League start goes to Jesse Hahn

11 hrs ago

Bob Melvin has spent the first week-plus of the spring raving about how good Jesse Hahn has looked, and on Tuesday he backed up the talk by announcing that Hahn will start the A's first Cactus League game of the spring, Saturday on the road against the Cubs. Kendall Graveman will get the home opener against the Cubs in Hohokam Stadium Sunday, then Sonny Gray and Sean Manaea will split time Monday against the Giants in Scottsdale before Jharel Cotton and Andrew Triggs will get a shot at the Indians on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

