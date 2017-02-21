A's first Cactus League start goes to Jesse Hahn
Bob Melvin has spent the first week-plus of the spring raving about how good Jesse Hahn has looked, and on Tuesday he backed up the talk by announcing that Hahn will start the A's first Cactus League game of the spring, Saturday on the road against the Cubs. Kendall Graveman will get the home opener against the Cubs in Hohokam Stadium Sunday, then Sonny Gray and Sean Manaea will split time Monday against the Giants in Scottsdale before Jharel Cotton and Andrew Triggs will get a shot at the Indians on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 28
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC