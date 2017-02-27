A's continue streak against Giants with a 5-4 win
Matt Joyce homered in his second consecutive start and Ryon Healy added a two-run double as the A's toppled the Giants, 5-4. Down 4-0 after two innings, the Giants tied the game in the seventh before Simon Castro came out of the Oakland bullpen to quiet things down.
