A's ace Sonny Gray ready to leave dis...

A's ace Sonny Gray ready to leave disappointing 2016 behind

His forgettable 2016 season is behind him, and that's a positive thing considering last year began in frustration. Gray was scratched from his scheduled outing opening day because of food poisoning and never had the kind of season he envisioned as the leader of the rotation.

