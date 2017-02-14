Aa s Andrew Lambo thrilled to be doing baseball after cancer battle
Infielders and outfielders aren't required to be at spring training this early, but there was no way you were keeping outfielder Andrew Lambo away from the A's camp Tuesday. Lambo missed most of last season while battling testicular cancer, and in December he got word from his doctor, Leslie Ballas at USC, that he was cleared to play baseball again.
