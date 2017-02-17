A Good Sign: Melvin Embracing The "4-5 out" Save/Hold
In Alex Hall's Friday post, A's manager Bob Melvin was quoted twice. To Jane Lee he suggested he might not be wedded to having one closer and to Susan Slusser he indicated he felt the luxury of stretching out his best relievers to get 4-6 outs.
