4 Interesting things about MLB Pipeline's list of Oakland A's Top 30 prospects
Over at MLB.com on Friday, the MLB Pipeline prospect page released its list of Oakland A's Top 30 prospects for 2017 . Click through the see the whole list, which you can also compare to our own nearly completed Community Prospect List .
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 28
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
