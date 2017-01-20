Why Aren't We Talking More About Steroids?
In 2016, Major League Baseball hitters had a home run rate higher than any other year in baseball history, including in the steroid era, according to Yahoo Sports writer Jeff Passan. Even with this higher rate across the league, only 6 players hit more than 40 home runs, including Oakland Athletic Khris Davis who ended the year tied for 4th in the league with 42, in a notoriously hitter unfriendly home ballpark at that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC