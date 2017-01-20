Why Aren't We Talking More About Steroids?

In 2016, Major League Baseball hitters had a home run rate higher than any other year in baseball history, including in the steroid era, according to Yahoo Sports writer Jeff Passan. Even with this higher rate across the league, only 6 players hit more than 40 home runs, including Oakland Athletic Khris Davis who ended the year tied for 4th in the league with 42, in a notoriously hitter unfriendly home ballpark at that.

