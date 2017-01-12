Warriors, A's, Raiders present check ...

Warriors, A's, Raiders present check to Oakland fire relief

19 hrs ago

The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders have presented a $750,000 check to aid victims and relief efforts from the deadly warehouse fire last month in Oakland. For the presentation after the first quarter of Thursday night's Pistons-Warriors game, Golden State President and COO Rick Welts was joined by A's manager Bob Melvin, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Trevor Riggen, regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

Chicago, IL

