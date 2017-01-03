Trumbo could be a fit for power-seeking A's
Slugger Mark Trumbo -- a right-handed bat -- needs a home with Spring Training looming. After making a run at Edwin Encarnacion last month, the A's clearly have some money and are willing to spend it on offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC