The Weekly Bernie, 1/16/17: Oakland A...

The Weekly Bernie, 1/16/17: Oakland A's add veterans Trevor Plouffe ...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! The A's struck twice in free agency this past week, signing third baseman Trevor Plouffe and reliever Santiago Casilla. Plouffe's contract is a one year deal worth about $5 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC