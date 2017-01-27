Stephen Vogt remains central to A's potential success in 2017
A's veteran catcher Stephen Vogt serves as a secondary coach, leader of pitchers, along with providing a solid portion of the team's offense -- making him the team's most important player. Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt tags Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist out at home in the second inning of the game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Aug. 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|17 min
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC