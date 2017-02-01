Sonny Gray will pitch for Team USA in 2017 World Baseball Classic
Oakland A's starter Sonny Gray will pitch for Team USA in the upcoming 2017 World Baseball Classic, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle . The WBC will take place from March 6-22, during MLB's spring training.
