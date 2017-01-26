Seattle Mariners snag LHP Dillon Over...

Seattle Mariners snag LHP Dillon Overton from Oakland Athletics

On Thursday the left-handed pitcher was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league catcher Jason Goldstein, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto. "Dillon has been successful at every level of the minor leagues," Dipoto said in a release .

