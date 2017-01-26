Red Sox and Drew Pomeranz Avoid Arbitration, Agree on One-Year Deal
The Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $4.45 million contract with Drew Pomeranz to avoid arbitration. Pomeranz was acquired by the Red Sox in 2016 and was expected to beef up their starting rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 20
|lucky13
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC