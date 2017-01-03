Rajai Davis signs deal to return to A...

Rajai Davis signs deal to return to Athletics

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

After a World Series run with Cleveland, Rajai Davis is returning to the Bay Area with the Oakland Athletics on a one-year contract to fill a void in center field. The A's announced on Tuesday night that the outfielder had reached agreement on a deal to play again for the A's after spending parts of the 2008-10 seasons with Oakland.

