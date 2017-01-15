Photos: Mariners' Edgar Martinez thro...

Photos: Mariners' Edgar Martinez through the years

1989: Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners practices his swing during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in August 1989 in Chicago, Illinois. 1989: Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners focuses on home plate as he prepares for a play during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in August 1989 in Chicago, Illinois.

