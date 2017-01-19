PHOTOS: Ivan Rodriguez, Tim Raines an...

PHOTOS: Ivan Rodriguez, Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell elected into Baseball Hall of Fame 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denver Post

Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers looks on during a game against the Oakland Athletics on June 18 1998 in Arlington, Texas. 12 Apr 1998: Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers in action during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 12, 1998 in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's 10 hr lucky13 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC