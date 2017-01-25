Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUI In Pasadena
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Kamala Harris Calls Infrastructure Spending 'A Human Rights Issue' - And Twitter Wasn't Having It We all know rush-hour traffic on the 405 Freeway is downright miserable, but is it "human rights issue" bad? Oscar De La Hoya Arrested For DUI In Pasadena The California Highway Patrol says boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 20
|lucky13
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC