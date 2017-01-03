Orioles free agency reset: What they ...

Orioles free agency reset: What they still need, and who's left on the market

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The collective baseball world woke from its winter break this week to start a post-Edwin Encarnacion era of free agency , with the urgency level creeping up for teams to settle their offseason business. With the reported agreement between outfielder Rajai Davis and the Oakland Athletics , the market on outfielders is starting to shake out, and that means candidates for the 2017 Orioles are coming off the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC