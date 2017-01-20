Oakland Athletics sign former Mets ou...

Oakland Athletics sign former Mets outfielder Alejandro De Aza

With a crowded outfield, and his terrible performance last season, the Mets were never even considering bringing Alejandro De Aza back to New York. In case you need some good news to finish up your work week, outfielder Alejandro De Aza will not be back in Queens in 2017.

Chicago, IL

