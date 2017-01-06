Oakland Athletics Interested in Trevo...

Oakland Athletics Interested in Trevor Plouffe

17 hrs ago

Finally, an Oakland Atheltics rumor that makes some sense! According to Ken Rosenthal , the A's are among the teams that are interested in signing Trevor Plouffe this winter. After coming in second place in the Edwin Encarnacion sweepstakes, and reportedly showing an interest in the market's biggest remaining bat in Mark Trumbo , the Oakland Athletics are going back to their tried-and-true formula.

Chicago, IL

