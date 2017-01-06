Oakland Athletics Interested in Trevor Plouffe
Finally, an Oakland Atheltics rumor that makes some sense! According to Ken Rosenthal , the A's are among the teams that are interested in signing Trevor Plouffe this winter. After coming in second place in the Edwin Encarnacion sweepstakes, and reportedly showing an interest in the market's biggest remaining bat in Mark Trumbo , the Oakland Athletics are going back to their tried-and-true formula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC