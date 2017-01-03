Oakland A's trade rumors: Imagining a full Beer League lineup for 2017
The offseason market has taken an interesting turn, as DH-type sluggers are dropping in price and possibly becoming an undervalued commodity. Edwin Encarnacion has already settled for a smaller contract than expected, to the point that the Oakland A's were able to become serious bidders, and others seem to be lowering their asking prices too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC