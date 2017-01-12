Oakland A's rookies and their 2017 jersey numbers

According to the Oakland A's transaction logs on the team website, several of the prospects and rookies on the 40-man roster changed their jersey numbers on Dec. 20, just a few weeks ago. Many of these guys wore the "obvious rookie" numbers last season -- the higher ones in the 50s and 60s that are all that's left for some late-season newcomers, the ones you usually only see in spring training.

