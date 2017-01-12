Oakland A's rookies and their 2017 je...

Oakland A's rookies and their 2017 jersey numbers

14 hrs ago

According to the Oakland A's transaction logs on the team website, several of the prospects and rookies on the 40-man roster changed their jersey numbers on Dec. 20, just a few weeks ago. Many of these guys wore the "obvious rookie" numbers last season -- the higher ones in the 50s and 60s that are all that's left for some late-season newcomers, the ones you usually only see in spring training.

Chicago, IL

