Oakland A's DFA outfielder Brett Eibner to make room for Santiago Casilla signing

The Oakland A's officially announced the signing of free agent RHP Santiago Casilla on Friday, and to make room on the 40-man roster they designated OF Brett Eibner for assignment, reports Jane Lee of MLB.com . Eibner was acquired by the A's at the end of July, from the Royals in exchange for Billy Burns in a deal of two fringe players getting a change in scenery.

