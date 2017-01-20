Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #7: Grant Holmes, from trade headliner to great third piece
The Oakland A's made a big deadline trade in July to acquire three pitching prospects from the Dodgers, in exchange for Josh Reddick and Rich Hill. All three of those pitchers are now ranked in the Top 6 of our Community Prospect List, with Grant Holmes rounding out the trio.
