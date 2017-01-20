Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect L...

Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #6: Frankie Montas is so hot right now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's acquired an impressive haul of prospects last summer in exchange for their impending free agents, and two of them have already cracked the Top 5 of our Community Prospect List. The latest addition is flamethrower Frankie Montas, in our first somewhat close election so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Reddick's 3-Run Homer Sends A's To 5-0 Victory ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC