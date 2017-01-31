Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #13: Daulton Jefferies, from Berkeley to Oakland
Our last vote was a real nailbiter, but 2016 draft pick Daulton Jefferies won the next spot on our Community Prospect List over slugger Renato Nunez . Here's the current list, including their winning margins : There's not much to say about Jefferies yet, not until we see him get on the field and log some real innings in pro ball.
