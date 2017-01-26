Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #12: Richie Martin salvages lost year at last minute
With the Top 10 of our Community Prospect List decided, it's time to move on to the Next 10. Leading off is Richie Martin, whose first full pro season looked like a complete disaster until the final month. Here's the current list, including their winning margins : Martin was the A's top pick in the 2015 draft, No.
