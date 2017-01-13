Mariners, Danny Valencia Avoid Arbitration With 5.5 Million Dollar Deal
The Mariners made sure to lock up their new platoon first baseman, Danny Valencia, for 5.5 million dollars next year to avoid arbitration. Danny Valencia was brought to Seattle to shake up the 2017 Mariners at first base.
