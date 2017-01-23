How Much Should We Trust Internal Bel...

How Much Should We Trust Internal Belief In Prospects?

The A's current approach to rebuilding has some fans nervous, because it relies on the success of many prospects and nothing is less predictable than the fate of prospects. Oakland has been disciplined in not trading any of its "exciting young core," preferring instead to sign free agents who have in common that are may not be elite players but they also will not block young players as they arrive.

