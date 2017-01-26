Healthy Canha confident he can find spot with A's
Mark Canha may not have a position to call his own when camp opens in three short weeks, but he can at least claim full health after missing the majority of the 2016 season following hip surgery. Canha, who will be 28 in February, was expected to be an A's lineup mainstay -- no matter his position -- ahead of the 2016 season.
