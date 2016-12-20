Franklin Barreto: The Solution to the...

Franklin Barreto: The Solution to the A's Center Field Woes

With the long, cold, dark, depressing offseason still just plugging along not doing anything, the glaring crisis the A's have in center field remains to be the most pressing and discussed issue for the team. And with good reason, as there really isn't a painless fix- the team would either have to give up multiple top-top prospects in a trade for an actual good center fielder, give up multiple good-to-great prospects in a trade for a flawed center fielder, overspend on flawed and aging but still decent free agents, or spread on multiple very flawed free agents and mix and match with underwhelming in-house options.

Chicago, IL

