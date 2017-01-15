Familiar Plouffe fits well within A's...

Familiar Plouffe fits well within A's plans

The A's finalized a one-year pact with Trevor Plouffe on Wednesday, anointing him as their everyday third baseman, with plans to shift Ryon Healy into a shared role at first base and designated hitter. Plouffe, 30, will earn $5.25 million with his new club.

