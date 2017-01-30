Dodgers trade Carlos Frias to Indians...

Dodgers trade Carlos Frias to Indians for player to be named later

13 hrs ago

The move allows the Dodgers to get something for Frias after designating him for assignment last week in order to clear a roster spot for outfielder Brett Eibner . Frias, 27, spent parts of the past three seasons with the Dodgers, making 15 starts and 18 relief appearances with a 6-6 record and 4.50 ERA.

Chicago, IL

