Dodgers acquire OF Brett Eibner from Oakland Aa s

The Dodgers add to their crowded outfield depth chart Wednesday by acquiring Brett Eibner from the Oakland A's in a trade for minor-league infielder Jordan Tarsovich. Eibner joins Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Trayce Thompson, Darin Ruf, Scott Van Slyke, Kike' Hernandez and Andre Ethier as outfield options on the Dodgers' 40-man depth chart.

