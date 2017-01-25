Dodgers acquire OF Brett Eibner from ...

Dodgers acquire OF Brett Eibner from A's for minor leaguer

Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Kansas City and Oakland in his first big-league season last year. He also appeared in a combined 54 games with Triple-A Omaha and Nashville, hitting .289 with nine doubles, 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

Chicago, IL

