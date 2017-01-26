Cubs, LHP Brett Anderson agree to ter...

Cubs, LHP Brett Anderson agree to terms on 2017 contract

The Chicago Cubs and left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2017 campaign. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chicago, IL

