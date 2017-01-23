Casilla back to the A's
Relief pitcher Santiago Casilla is crossing the bay again, rejoining the Oakland Athletics with a two-year contract Friday after seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Although the right-hander lost his job as closer last season for the Giants' struggling bullpen, he provides A's manager Bob Melvin with some options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan 20
|lucky13
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC