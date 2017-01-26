Barreto among 4 A's prospects on 2017...

Barreto among 4 A's prospects on 2017 Top 100 list

Yesterday

Despite the recent influx of young talent on the A's roster, their farm system remains ripe with up-and-coming talent, evidenced by the inclusion of four prospects on MLB Pipeline's The list includes a pair of infielders -- shortstop Franklin Barreto and third baseman Matt Chapman -- along with two pitchers in left-hander A.J. Puk and right-hander Grant Holmes . Draft and prospect experts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum, who compile input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors.

