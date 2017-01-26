A's send lefty Overton to Mariners for minor league catcher
The Mariners acquired left-hander Dillon Overton on Thursday from the Athletics and sent minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland. Overton adds depth for the Mariners.
