A's prospect Matt Chapman earns defensive honor

Once a pitcher with velocity clocked as high as 98 miles per hour, Matt Chapman possesses the arm necessary to be a standout third baseman. Along with a career range factor rating comparable to that of the Colorado Rockies' perennial Gold Glove-winning cornerman Nolan Arenado , the 2014 Oakland Athletics first-round draft pick is among the top defenders in minor league baseball.

