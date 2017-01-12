A's avoid arbitration with Gray, Vogt, Hendriks
The A's announced on Friday that they've avoided arbitration and settled on one-year agreements with starter Sonny Gray , All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt and reliever Liam Hendriks . Each were first-year arbitration-eligibile players.
