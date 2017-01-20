A's add Santiago Casilla to loaded bullpen with two-year deal

The A's finalized their deal with Santiago Casilla Friday morning, adding the former Giants closer to a bullpen that could be the club's strength in 2017. He agreed to a two-year contract and figures to get setup duty behind closer Ryan Madson along with right-handers John Axford, Liam Hendriks, and Ryan Dull and lefty Sean Doolittle.

