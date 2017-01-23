Around the Horn: Plouffe takes reins ...

Around the Horn: Plouffe takes reins at third

This is the fifth of a multipart Around the Horn series that features a position-by-position look at the A's projected starters and backup options heading into the 2017 season. The A's finalized a one-year, $5.25 million deal with free-agent infielder Trevor Plouffe last week and they plan to install him at the hot corner on an everyday basis.

