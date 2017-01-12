Ace Sonny Gray, catcher Stephen Vogt reach deals with A's
Right-hander Sonny Gray has reached a $3,575,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics to avoid arbitration. Gray entered 2016 with huge expectations as ace of the A's staff then was scratched from his start opening day with food poisoning.
