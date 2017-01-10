Aa s add to packed infield by adding Trevor Plouffe

The A's added to an already crowded infield by agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with infielder Trevor Plouffe Tuesday evening. The deal, first reported by Ken Rosenthal at Fox, bring aboard a 30-year-old right-handed hitter who has spent his entire career with the Twins, mostly at third base, although he has played bits at first base in recent years.

